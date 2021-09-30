Alabama, which has the highest death rate from Covid-19 in America, is planning to use $400 million from the American Rescue Plan, nearly 20% of the state’s pandemic relief money, to build three new prisons. What do you think?



“It’s nice to see American businesses bouncing back after Covid.” Roberta Lugo • Door Designer

“What is the body if not a prison for Covid-19?” Desmond Park • Fine Sherry Purveyor