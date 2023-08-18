Alabama Republicans Refuse To Create Majority-Black District

The GOP-controlled Alabama state legislature refused to create a second majority-Black congressional district, resisting a recent order by the U.S. Supreme Court to give minority voters fairer representation and renewing the battle over the state’s political map. What do you think?

“Maybe creating a second Black-majority district would make the first one less special.” Evan Tapley • Unemployed

“How much fair representation is good enough for Black people?” David Umberger • Engine Assembler

