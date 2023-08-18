America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Alabama Republicans Refuse To Create Majority-Black District

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The GOP-controlled Alabama state legislature refused to create a second majority-Black congressional district, resisting a recent order by the U.S. Supreme Court to give minority voters fairer representation and renewing the battle over the state’s political map. What do you think?

“Maybe creating a second Black-majority district would make the first one less special.”

Evan Tapley • Unemployed

Watch
Perfect 4.0 Student Rejected From University Just For Being White Rapist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
New Texas Law Requires Schools To Display Image Of God Hung Like A Horse In Every Classroom
Monday 10:08AM
This Week's Most Viral News: August 18, 2023
Friday 8:29AM

“How much fair representation is good enough for Black people?”

David Umberger • Engine Assembler

Advertisement

“The Supreme Court should know it’s unconstitutional to do things Republicans don’t like.”

Issa Gosch • Amateur Lacquerer 