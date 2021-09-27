New reports show that Alabama had more deaths than births in 2020, with 64,714 residents dying and only 57,641 born, a first since the state started keeping records that officials attribute directly to the coronavirus pandemic. What do you think?

“You really shouldn’t die unless you have someone lined up to replace you.” Jia Gilliam, Systems Analyst

“To be fair, who wants to bring a child into a world with this much record keeping?” Jim Wormald, Playground Supervisor