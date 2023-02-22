Alabama Taking Steps Toward Using Nitrogen As Execution Method

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Alabama officials say they are close to completing a protocol for using inert gas asphyxiation to carry out executions, a method that would force an individual to only breathe in nitrogen, depriving them of the oxygen needed to maintain bodily functions. What do you think?

“If too many people die in agony for no reason, we can always revisit.” Ray DeMartino, Drugmonger

“Just when I thought this country had come up with every possible way to kill its citizens.” Alan Narvey, Friend Cataloger