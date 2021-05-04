Alaska Airlines Bans GOP State Senator

Alaska Airlines has banned Republican s enator Lora Reinbold after her continued refusal to comply with its mask-wearing policy, which could cause Reinbold future complications since the airline operates the only direct flights from her district to the state capitol. What do you think?

“I can get her a blimp, but it’s gonna cost her.” Chris Schiele, Storm Chaser

“What’s really shocking is that this senator hasn’t bribed the right people to get her her own private jet yet.” Ann Barrass, Hamster Breeder