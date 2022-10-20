Alaska has canceled the Bering Sea snow crab season for the first time ever due to an estimated 1 billion crabs disappearing over the last two years, the cause of which researchers are still investigating but could be linked to disease or climate change. What do you think?

“It’s sad to think how man y Red Lobster menu items could disappear in our lifetime.” Burt Roy, Friendship Consultant

“I’m sure humanity has nothing to do with this.” Erasmo Everett, Yogurt Maker