American Voices

Alec Baldwin Charged With Manslaughter

Oscar-nominated actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, whom he killed while rehearsing with a pistol on the New Mexico set of the Western movie Rust. What do you think?

“I can only hope this leads to improved protocols when dealing with a Baldwin.”

Brian Verdugo, Heirloom Arranger

“This is why I never stand in front of people.”

Elaine McAuley, Oceanic Journalist

“Of course the actor gets all the credit for the hard work of the crew.”

Andrew Fujimura, Ski Slope Promoter

OpinionAmerican Voices