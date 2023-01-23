Alec Baldwin Charged With Manslaughter

Oscar-nominated actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, whom he killed while rehearsing with a pistol on the New Mexico set of the Western movie Rust. What do you think?
“I can only hope this leads to improved protocols when dealing with a Baldwin.”
Brian Verdugo, Heirloom Arranger
“This is why I never stand in front of people.”
Elaine McAuley, Oceanic Journalist
“Of course the actor gets all the credit for the hard work of the crew.”
Andrew Fujimura, Ski Slope Promoter