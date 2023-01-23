Alec Baldwin Charged With Manslaughter

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Oscar-nominated actor Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, whom he killed while rehearsing with a pistol on the New Mexico set of the Western movie Rust. What do you think?

“I can only hope this l eads to improved protocols when dealing with a Baldwin.” Brian Verdugo, Heirloom Arranger

“This is why I never stand in front of people.” Elaine McAuley, Oceanic Journalist