Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been found legally responsible in two lawsuits for damages resulting from his claims about the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012 a hoax organized by anti-gun advocates and carried out by crisis actors. What do you think?

“Do people even realize how hard this whole Sandy Hook thing has been on him?” Zayd Fritz, Weight Guesser

Advertisement

“Yet another shameful instance of the American judicial system silencing the deranged.” Rowena Burks, Offshore Accountant