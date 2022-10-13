Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered by a jury to pay almost $1 billion in damages to the families who suffered from the Infowars founder’s lies that the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax. What do you think?
“When will the toll of Sandy Hook victims stop growing?”
Cliff Gamble, Biochip Installer
“You could stage a pretty incredible mass casualty event with that amount of money.”
Jake Ball, State Archivist
“Makes me wonder if there’s anything else he might have lied about.”
Janet Barker, Geomorphologist