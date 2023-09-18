‘Alien Bodies’ Presented In Mexican Congress Panned As ‘Stunt’

A UFO hearing in Mexico’s congress that featured the presentation of alleged remains of non-human beings is facing backlash, with critics labeling it a “stunt” similar to past findings that turned out to be fakes or the remains of actual mummified human children. What do you think?

“Can’t a national legislative body just enjoy a little make-believe once in a while?” Denise Talmage, Shortcut Expert

“They could have at least painted them green.” Ted Uhrig, Layoffs Advocate

