We may earn a commission from links on this page.
American Voices

‘Alien Bodies’ Presented In Mexican Congress Panned As ‘Stunt’

A UFO hearing in Mexico’s congress that featured the presentation of alleged remains of non-human beings is facing backlash, with critics labeling it a “stunt” similar to past findings that turned out to be fakes or the remains of actual mummified human children. What do you think?

“Can’t a national legislative body just enjoy a little make-believe once in a while?”

Denise Talmage, Shortcut Expert

“They could have at least painted them green.”

Ted Uhrig, Layoffs Advocate

“But when you accurately say, ‘Here’s a mummified human child,’ are the critics happy? No.”

Art Goldman, Systems Analyst