A UFO hearing in Mexico’s congress that featured the presentation of alleged remains of non-human beings is facing backlash, with critics labeling it a “stunt” similar to past findings that turned out to be fakes or the remains of actual mummified human children. What do you think?
“Can’t a national legislative body just enjoy a little make-believe once in a while?”
Denise Talmage, Shortcut Expert
“They could have at least painted them green.”
Ted Uhrig, Layoffs Advocate
“But when you accurately say, ‘Here’s a mummified human child,’ are the critics happy? No.”
Art Goldman, Systems Analyst