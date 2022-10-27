Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has claimed that the leak of the draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier this year endangered the lives of justices by putting a target on their backs. What do you think?

“It’s true. Four have be en murdered, and there’s only two left.” Alejandro Kowalchuk, Unemployed

“No justice should know the fear of an abortion provider.” Walker Bensen, Personal Fundraiser