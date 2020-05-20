America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

All 50 States Unveil Plans To Ease Coronavirus Restrictions By Memorial Day

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 20
Vol 56 Issue 20Opinion

As Memorial Day approaches, every state in the Union has introduced steps to lift some of the safety orders put in place to reduce the spread of Covid-19, though health officials warn increased activity could spur a spike in new cases. What do you think?

“Thank goodness. We shouldn’t have to sacrifice anything to enjoy Memorial Day.”

Stacy Gould • Ceiling Painter

Advertisement

“Excellent idea, viruses start running on a shortened summer schedule around then.”

Chuck Holman • Fruit Stand Manager

“Well, hey, we sort of tried.”

Duke Kasdan • Private Bathroom Attendant

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

10 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written About Celebrities

Pros And Cons Of Voting By Mail

Amazon Institutes New ‘Hero Tax’ Charging Essential Workers Additional $2 Per Hour For Honor Of Bravely Performing Job

Trump Says He Taking Hydroxychloroquine