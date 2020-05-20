All 50 States Unveil Plans To Ease Coronavirus Restrictions By Memorial Day

As Memorial Day approaches, every state in the Union has introduced steps to lift some of the safety orders put in place to reduce the spread of Covid-19, though health officials warn increased activity could spur a spike in new cases. What do you think?
“Thank goodness. We shouldn’t have to sacrifice anything to enjoy Memorial Day.”
Stacy Gould • Ceiling Painter
“Excellent idea, viruses start running on a shortened summer schedule around then.”
Chuck Holman • Fruit Stand Manager
“Well, hey, we sort of tried.”
Duke Kasdan • Private Bathroom Attendant