All The Biggest Changes To ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’

For years after its announcement, it seemed like Final Fantasy VII Remake might prove to be the ultimate in vaporware—a mirage of a game tempting JRPG fans with a promise of jumping back into Cloud, Aerith, and Barret’s boots that would never materialize. Thankfully, its release last year proved that dreams really do come true! Now, we have an expanded PS5 edition that looks to add even more drool-worthy upgrades to the fantastic original. Here are all the biggest changes featured in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

