All The Biggest Changes To ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’

OGN

All The Biggest Changes To ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’

Illustration for article titled All The Biggest Changes To ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’

For years after its announcement, it seemed like Final Fantasy VII Remake might prove to be the ultimate in vaporware—a mirage of a game tempting JRPG fans with a promise of jumping back into Cloud, Aerith, and Barret’s boots that would never materialize. Thankfully, its release last year proved that dreams really do come true! Now, we have an expanded PS5 edition that looks to add even more drool-worthy upgrades to the fantastic original. Here are all the biggest changes featured in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

Advertisement

2 / 10

Cloud Strife’s Sword Now The Appropriate Size

Cloud Strife’s Sword Now The Appropriate Size

Illustration for article titled All The Biggest Changes To ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’

Thanks to the graphic advancements of PS5, the developers were finally able to fix Cloud Strife’s absurdly large and unrealistic Buster Sword, reducing it to the size of a more realistically sized carving knife.

Advertisement

3 / 10

The Word “Intergrade”

The Word “Intergrade”

Illustration for article titled All The Biggest Changes To ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’

While the original Final Fantasy VII Remake lacked the word “Intergrade” in the title, this game prominently features it.

Advertisement

4 / 10

Going Political

Going Political

Illustration for article titled All The Biggest Changes To ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’

Updating the game for the year 2021, the graffiti in Midgar now says “Biden’s America” and “Vaccines Make You Cactuar.”

Advertisement

5 / 10

Bathroom Breaks

Bathroom Breaks

Illustration for article titled All The Biggest Changes To ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’

All characters will now feature a Bladder Meter and require regular in-game trips to the bathroom.

Advertisement

6 / 10

Every Character Has Cell Phone

Every Character Has Cell Phone

Illustration for article titled All The Biggest Changes To ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’

In response to fan complaints, the PS5 update gives each character a cell phone that they will look at throughout cut-scenes and dialogue rather than paying any attention to story developments.

Advertisement

7 / 10

Chocobos Are Hotter Now

Chocobos Are Hotter Now

Illustration for article titled All The Biggest Changes To ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’

We don’t know exactly how to put it into words, but the developers did something to the chocobos’ design in this update, and just…whoa, they’re looking good.

Advertisement

8 / 10

Four Additional Polygons

Four Additional Polygons

Illustration for article titled All The Biggest Changes To ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’

Developers have been hard at work adding several new polygons to this game, including two to Red XIII’s face and a mysterious Easter egg polygon featured in the Midgar slums.

Advertisement

9 / 10

Tifa Is Sebastian The Crab Now

Tifa Is Sebastian The Crab Now

Illustration for article titled All The Biggest Changes To ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’

Due to Kingdom Hearts-based contractual obligation, Square Enix has swapped out the game’s most forgettable main party member for Sebastian the Crab.

Advertisement

10 / 10