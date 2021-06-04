All The Biggest Changes To ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade’

For years after its announcement, it seemed like Final Fantasy VII Remake might prove to be the ultimate in vaporware—a mirage of a game tempting JRPG fans with a promise of jumping back into Cloud, Aerith, and Barret’s boots that would never materialize. Thankfully, its release last year proved that dreams really do come true! Now, we have an expanded PS5 edition that looks to add even more drool-worthy upgrades to the fantastic original. Here are all the biggest changes featured in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.
Cloud Strife’s Sword Now The Appropriate Size
Thanks to the graphic advancements of PS5, the developers were finally able to fix Cloud Strife’s absurdly large and unrealistic Buster Sword, reducing it to the size of a more realistically sized carving knife.
The Word “Intergrade”
While the original Final Fantasy VII Remake lacked the word “Intergrade” in the title, this game prominently features it.
Going Political
Updating the game for the year 2021, the graffiti in Midgar now says “Biden’s America” and “Vaccines Make You Cactuar.”
Bathroom Breaks
All characters will now feature a Bladder Meter and require regular in-game trips to the bathroom.
Every Character Has Cell Phone
In response to fan complaints, the PS5 update gives each character a cell phone that they will look at throughout cut-scenes and dialogue rather than paying any attention to story developments.
Chocobos Are Hotter Now
We don’t know exactly how to put it into words, but the developers did something to the chocobos’ design in this update, and just…whoa, they’re looking good.
Four Additional Polygons
Developers have been hard at work adding several new polygons to this game, including two to Red XIII’s face and a mysterious Easter egg polygon featured in the Midgar slums.
Tifa Is Sebastian The Crab Now
Due to Kingdom Hearts-based contractual obligation, Square Enix has swapped out the game’s most forgettable main party member for Sebastian the Crab.
