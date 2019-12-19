All The Substitute Teachers We Absolutely Wrecked In 2019

Mrs. Gray:
This motherfucker honestly thought we were just going to sit quietly and complete a worksheet on binomials. God, the hubris.
Dude thought he’d win us over by letting us call him by his first name. He never gained control of the room and was fired after third period for calling Will Stephens a “cocky little ADHD shithead.”
The crying actually got kind of sad by the third minute.
Dean Stoya was a tough nut. It took her a long time to break, and it nearly broke us in the process. She eventually succumbed to the inevitability of her fate, but she went down in a blaze of glory, and for this, we respect her.
Glass eye. Game over.
So, this bozo comes and asks us, did we know you can get a doctorate in education? And can we please address him as “doctor,” not mister? Hey, Doctor Travers? Shut the fuck up.
Let the record show that that this unassuming Geometry teacher’s name contains the word “anus.”
Man, it was awesome. Tony made a fake profile for Mr. Underwood on Facebook and started friending all the girls in the class. Sure, Tony got suspended, but it was so worth it.