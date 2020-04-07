Allstate Returns Over $600 Million In Auto Premiums As Drivers Stay Home During Pandemic

The insurance company Allstate announced its customers would receive a 15% payback on their monthly premiums for April and May, citing a nationwide reduction in driving as Americans sheltered in place. What do you think?
“I hope I get a refund on my life insurance, I haven’t been using that either.”
Max Dietl • Yarn Baller
“It’s important that we all do our part right now and get into more car accidents.”
Toby Conisbee • Zookeeper’s Assistant
“Okay, but how about a discount for those of us who drive without insurance?”
Sue Thatcher • Cult Organizer