Allstate Returns Over $600 Million In Auto Premiums As Drivers Stay Home During Pandemic

The insurance company Allstate announced its customers would receive a 15% payback on their monthly premiums for April and May, citing a nationwide reduction in driving as Americans sheltered in place. What do you think?

“I hope I get a refund on my life insurance, I haven’t been using that either.” Max Dietl • Yarn Baller

“It’s important that we all do our part right now and get into more car accidents.” Toby Conisbee • Zookeeper’s Assistant