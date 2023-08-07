Alphas Explain Why They Love Joe Rogan

Opinion

Alphas Explain Why They Love Joe Rogan

Image for article titled Alphas Explain Why They Love Joe Rogan

While alphas are characterized as dominant, hypermasculine men who always lead the pack, the one person they will always follow is podcaster Joe Rogan. The Onion asked alphas why they love Rogan, and this is what they said.

Clark Nunez, Truck Driver

Image for article titled Alphas Explain Why They Love Joe Rogan

“He takes testosterone, but in the cis way.”

Erik Meadows, Entrepreneur

Image for article titled Alphas Explain Why They Love Joe Rogan

“He’s totally opened my mind to ideas that I was too informed to even consider.”

Hank Chatsworth, Accountant

Image for article titled Alphas Explain Why They Love Joe Rogan

“He doesn’t let the woke mob bully him into ridiculous stuff like critical thinking.”

Sammy Polvara, Database Administrator

Image for article titled Alphas Explain Why They Love Joe Rogan

“Having a fellow alpha tell me how to think and feel really makes me feel in control.”

Mahad Khan, Accountant

Image for article titled Alphas Explain Why They Love Joe Rogan

“Mmmmm…head shiny.”

Robert Herren, Physician

Image for article titled Alphas Explain Why They Love Joe Rogan

“We went to med school together.”

Walter Meyers, Chef

Image for article titled Alphas Explain Why They Love Joe Rogan

“He isn’t afraid to say things that I already think are true.”

Kyle Gardner, Cashier

Image for article titled Alphas Explain Why They Love Joe Rogan

“My interests are Comedy Store lore and eugenics.”

Dan Crandall, Welder

Image for article titled Alphas Explain Why They Love Joe Rogan

“Every alpha needs another, bigger alpha to tell them what to do and how to think.”

Eddie Washington, Electrician

Image for article titled Alphas Explain Why They Love Joe Rogan

“Who else would have the balls to start a podcast?”

Chuck Lorance, Investment Banker

Image for article titled Alphas Explain Why They Love Joe Rogan

[Incoherent growling noises]

Daniel Case, Personal Trainer

Image for article titled Alphas Explain Why They Love Joe Rogan

“Listening to Rogan is like hanging with a great buddy, which I can’t do in real life because having friends turns you trans.”

Allen Pham, Pharmacist

Image for article titled Alphas Explain Why They Love Joe Rogan

“Thanks to Joe, I’m no longer ashamed to be me, even if I really should be.”

Jared Clark, Dishwasher

Image for article titled Alphas Explain Why They Love Joe Rogan

“As a dominant male who somehow still has a terrible job and no girlfriend, it’s comforting to know that our oversensitive society is the real problem.”

Dwayne Trinidad, Crane Operator

Image for article titled Alphas Explain Why They Love Joe Rogan

“He’s not afraid to say what everyone in the Joe Rogan subreddit is thinking.”

Juan Piniella, Bank Teller

Image for article titled Alphas Explain Why They Love Joe Rogan

“I like that he has big muscles like I have big muscles.”

Sam Erickson, Plumber

Image for article titled Alphas Explain Why They Love Joe Rogan

“I love everyone. I have a lot of love to give.”

Keith Foley, Security Guard

Image for article titled Alphas Explain Why They Love Joe Rogan

“I’m not sure. He hasn’t told us yet. But when I get to that episode, I’ll definitely let you know.”

