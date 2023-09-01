Amateur Equestrian Still Has To Use Horse With Training Legs

GEORGETOWN, KY—Saying that he would get the hang of riding it eventually, an amateur equestrian was reportedly spotted Friday still having to use a horse with training legs. “Aw, poor guy, he looks so nervous up there,” said onlooker Justin Leeds, who added that with a little practice, the 35-year-old man could eventually remove the horse’s extra hooves and ride like an adult. “You can just tell he’s embarrassed because he’s still on his kiddie horse and his older brother gets to ride a grown up one and go twice as fast. Maybe when he’s older he’ll be able to ride a horse like a big boy.” At press time, the equestrian was reportedly inconsolable after he took the horse’s training legs off, crashed while riding down a hill, and immediately had to shoot the animal in the head.