Amazon has announced it will buy MGM Studios and its library of over 4,000 films for $8.45 billion in a move aimed at bolstering its offerings against streaming competitors. What do you think?
“I also bought a bunch of dumb shit after my divorce.”
Mike Devereaux, Pageant Judge
“I was just thinking that if I could change one thing about Amazon, it would be this.”
Alexis Penny, Systems Analyst
“I can’t wait until the next Bond movie where he takes down an insidious union conspiracy.”
Todd Seville, Assistant Bishop