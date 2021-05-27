Amazon Buys MGM For $8.45B

Amazon has announced it will buy MGM Studios and its library of over 4,000 films for $8.45 billion in a move aimed at bolstering its offerings against streaming competitors. What do you think?

“I also bought a bunch of dumb shit after my divorce.” Mike Devereaux, Pageant Judge

“I was just thinking that if I could change one thing about Amazon, it would be this.” Alexis Penny, Systems Analyst