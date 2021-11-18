Amazon has been ordered to pay a fine of $500,000 for hiding the number of Covid-19 cases at its California workplaces from employees, the first fine based on the state’s “right to know” legislation, which gives employers one day to notify staff of detected infection. What do you think?

“Wow, it could take the m several milliseconds to recoup that loss.” Dylan Arikan, Shock Jock

“You have to give corporations time to adapt to these new ‘law’ things that they usually don’t have to deal with.” Gwendolyn Tachikoma, Secret Window Shopper