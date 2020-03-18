Amazon Hires 100,000 Workers In Wake Of Coronavirus Surge

Amazon announced they will hire an additional 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers to keep up with the onslaught of new orders as customers shift their shopping online during the Covid-19 pandemic. What do you think?
“Thank God. I was worried I’d have to start supporting small local businesses.”
Beatrice Christensen • Crime Scene Reenactor
“Huge opportunity for anyone looking for a side hustle with terrible working conditions.”
Milt Hanes • Indoor Farmer
“I really can’t imagine there being that much demand for books.”
Fredrick King • Contraband Supplier