SEATTLE—Touting the new offering as essential viewing for the nation’s dedicated basketball fans, Amazon Prime announced Friday that it had acquired exclusive broadcasting rights to the NBA’s showers. “We are excited to partner with the NBA to give Amazon Prime members access to live streams of every single locker room where players are taking showers,” said Marie Donoghue, Prime Video’s vice president of global sports, who later confirmed Amazon was paying the NBA $200 million per shower. “From the moment the game ends, our dozens of cameras installed in every NBA team’s showers will give subscribers up-close and personal access to the sudsy bodies of LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and all your other favorite stars. No true NBA fan should be without this crucial add-on that allows you to keep watching these amazing athletes get clean after a long game.” Donoghue also announced that Prime subscribers would get exclusive access to the last 20 years of footage of NBA players showering.

