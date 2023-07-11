Amazon Prime Day Glitch Offers Controlling Stake In Company For $24.99

SEATTLE—After gearing up for the online retailer’s annual Prime Day sale and perusing the bargains, savvy internet users reported Tuesday that, due to a glitch, Amazon was now offering a controlling stake in the company for only $24.99. “If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can log on right now and snag majority ownership of the multinational corporation for 25 bucks,” read a post detailing all the best deals featured during the two-day sale, which, thanks to a massive error on the back end of the website, appeared to include 51% ownership of the business and its assets in the “home goods” section. “If that sounds steep, just remember it’s marked down from $1.32 trillion. Plus, you can get an extra 5% off when you bundle it with a blender. Another tip: Select a quantity of two or more for outright ownership with one-click FTC approval!” At press time, the new owner was reportedly frustrated upon learning they could only receive a refund if they lugged the whole operation back to a nearby Whole Foods.