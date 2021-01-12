America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Amazon Suspends Parler From Web-Hosting Service After Google, Apple Remove App From Stores

Amazon suspended web-hosting services for Parler one day after Google and Apple removed the social networking app from their app stores for failing to regulate users’ posts that promote violence. What do you think?

“Good on them for removing Parler before it became enormously popular and dangerous.”

Austin KurtayLandfill Organizer

“You can’t just shut down an app because you don’t agree with the murders it led to.”

Lola SoteloBug Handler

“What’s next? Banning overthrowing the government?”

Chuck Groves • Unemployed

