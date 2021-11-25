SEATTLE—In response to criticism about the company’s holiday schedules, Amazon announced Thursday that it would let warehouse employees work alongside their family members this Thanksgiving. “Opening up our fulfillment centers to the spouses and children of workers will help us better represent the generosity of the season,” said Amazon spokesman Jay Carney, adding that the company hoped it would help morale to allow each family to enjoy spending together during the entire 10 -hour holiday shift. “Thanksgiving should be spent with your loved ones, whether it’s monitoring deliveries with your wife or packing orders with your son or daughter. There’s nothing about our work policy that should interfere with that. And frankly, we benefit, too, because the small bodies of children can easily fit behind shipping containers.” Amazon officials added that any employee wishing to work from home during the holiday season could also move into the nearest fulfillment center with a bedroll and hot plate.