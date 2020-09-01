Amazon Wins FAA Approval For Drone Delivery

The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded Amazon an air carrier certificate, clearing the way for the e-commerce giant to begin testing unmanned aircraft deliveries to customers. What do you think?
“This is a good interim measure until Jeff Bezos can purchase a controlling stake in the sky.”
Sandy Milne • Whistle Maker
“I prefer to get my unmanned aircraft deliveries from small businesses.”
Remmy Costa • Professional Hiker
“I guess I never realized real people were delivering my packages in the first place.”
Josiah Birenberg • Unemployed