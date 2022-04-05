Amazon workers at a Staten Island, NY processing facility have won a historic vote to form the first-ever collective bargaining unit at the e-commerce giant, despite months of an aggressive anti-union campaign run by the company. What do you think?

“This is sadder news than when David defeated the mighty and generous Goliath.” Mina Bezek, Relaxational Speaker

“Great, now prices are going to skyrocket just so Amazon can pay some slacker to take a bathroom break.” Glen Brigham, Otamatone Player