AmazonSmile, the company’s charity program that gives .5% from purchases to designated nonprofits, reportedly donated more than $40,000 to anti-vaccine groups in 2020, with a spokesperson saying they respect “a wide variety of viewpoints on the matter.” What do you think?

“I just hope that, in some small way, my toaster purchase put someone in th e ICU.” Burak Hagi • Pyrotechnics Apprentice

“That may not seem like a lot, but it’s worth it if even one person dies.” Solomon Saqqa • Paperclip Bender