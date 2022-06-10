PARIS—Calling the drug the perfect solution for people who struggled to enjoy themselves, pharmaceutical company Sanofi unveiled Friday a new formulation of Ambien that it described as an extended-release, 48-hour weekend getaway sleeping pill. “Take just one of these pills Friday evening, and you’ll wake up Sunday night feeling rejuvenated and refreshed without the usual ennui and unrest that comes with the weekend,” said CEO Paul Hudson, who touted the drug, called Ambien 48, as an affordable and convenient alternative to filling the weekend with stress-inducing activities and events. “No social contact, no decision-making. All you have to do is down one pill with an 8-ounce glass of water, and you’ll glide into a personal vacation for one. You should not operate heavy machinery while using Ambien 48. In fact, do not attempt to get out of bed.” At press time, Hudson added that users should talk to their doctor before attempting to use Ambien 48 during a three-day weekend.

