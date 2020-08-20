America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

AMC Immediately Recloses After 7-Year-Old Who Ate Too Many Sour Patch Kids Pukes All Over Movie Theater Chair

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 33
Vol 56 Issue 33Movies
Illustration for article titled AMC Immediately Recloses After 7-Year-Old Who Ate Too Many Sour Patch Kids Pukes All Over Movie Theater Chair

LEAWOOD, KS— Reversing course mere hours after reopening their doors, cinema giant AMC immediately reclosed Thursday following an incident in which 7-year-old movie attendee Emma Pearson puked all over a movie theater chair after eating too many Sour Patch Kids. “Due to unfortunate circumstances involving an exuberant child, two full boxes of delicious, sugar-coated candy, and a luxurious reclining theater seat which is unfortunately and temporarily coated in multicolored vomit, we are forced to shutter our theaters until further notice,” said CEO Adam Aron, who expressed regret that AMC staff failed to prevent the child from consuming half a pound of Sour Patch Kids and an extra-large Icee before the opening credits of Trolls World Tour appeared on screen. “The issue was compounded when the child partially threw up in her popcorn bag in an effort to contain the spew, only to trip and spill it all over the aisle. We at AMC cannot in good conscience allow moviegoers to fill theaters that are this sticky and completely reek.” At press time, AMC was establishing protocols limiting the amount of candy sold to those under 14, but stressed they could not completely rule out future instances of children hurling all over the backs of customers’ heads.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Officers Exposed To Steve Bannon During Arrest Scream As Blistered Skin Begins Sloughing Off

Abusive Dad Mellows Out Into Emotionally Abusive Grandpa

California Police Relieved That Devastating Wildfires Forcing Families Out Of Homes For Them

Iowa Crops Devastated After Big Fat Mama Hog Goes On Tear Through Cornfield