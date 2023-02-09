AMC Theatres To Change Movie Ticket Prices Based On Seat Location

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

AMC Theatres will be rolling out Sightline at AMC, a ticket-pricing initiative that charges moviegoers based on seat location within the auditorium, similar to how seats are priced for concerts and sporting events. What do you think?

“Just tell me what it’s g onna take to get a clean seat.” Kiki Gerard, Yogurt Flavorer

“Yeah, the airlines and Ticketmaster seem like the right companies to be emulating.” Dennis Markley, Macronutrient Counter