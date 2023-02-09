AMC Theatres To Change Movie Ticket Prices Based On Seat Location

AMC Theatres will be rolling out Sightline at AMC, a ticket-pricing initiative that charges moviegoers based on seat location within the auditorium, similar to how seats are priced for concerts and sporting events. What do you think?
“Just tell me what it’s gonna take to get a clean seat.”
Kiki Gerard, Yogurt Flavorer
“Yeah, the airlines and Ticketmaster seem like the right companies to be emulating.”
Dennis Markley, Macronutrient Counter
“It’s about time people who don’t make a lot of money get penalized for it.”
Michael Hinkamp, Systems Analyst