'America First' Republicans Explain Why They Support Israel's Military

Opinion

‘America First’ Republicans Explain Why They Support Israel’s Military

Image for article titled ‘America First’ Republicans Explain Why They Support Israel’s Military

While claiming to be isolationists and against intervention abroad, “America First” conservatives have endorsed air strikes on Gaza. The Onion asked “America First” Republicans to explain why they support Israel’s military, and this is what they said.

Jayce Wheatley, Cabinet Maker

Image for article titled ‘America First’ Republicans Explain Why They Support Israel’s Military

“I’m just now learning there’s countries besides America, so you’ll have to give me a minute.”

Guy Ortiz, Trucker

Image for article titled ‘America First’ Republicans Explain Why They Support Israel’s Military

“My entire political philosophy boils down to this bumper sticker that says ‘Back The Blue,’ and lucky for me, it kind of works in this scenario too.”

Edward Piper, Optometrist

Image for article titled ‘America First’ Republicans Explain Why They Support Israel’s Military

“I always liked the idea of compulsory paramilitary service for anyone other than me.”

Zach Feith, Bus Driver

Image for article titled ‘America First’ Republicans Explain Why They Support Israel’s Military

“Oh, just because I have a basement full of Nazi memorabilia, I can’t support Israel?”

Benjamin Turner, Graphic Designer

Image for article titled ‘America First’ Republicans Explain Why They Support Israel’s Military

“I figure a few hundred million dollars should help Netanyahu patch up his massive security failures.”

Shannon Vogt, Teacher

Image for article titled ‘America First’ Republicans Explain Why They Support Israel’s Military

“I’m kooky!”

Ellen Baldwin, CFO

Image for article titled ‘America First’ Republicans Explain Why They Support Israel’s Military

“Every bullet fired by a military or paramilitary member anywhere across the globe puts another $10,000 in my pocket.”

Francine Johannsen, Phlebotomist

Image for article titled ‘America First’ Republicans Explain Why They Support Israel’s Military

“I support all U.S.-backed militaries because American defense contractors profit hand over fist from war, leading to a rising GDP, a figure which, for some reason, I believe to be indicative of the general well-being of our country’s inhabitants.”

Drew Tse, Logistics Supervisor

Image for article titled ‘America First’ Republicans Explain Why They Support Israel’s Military

“Zelensky seems mean, but Netanyahu comes off really nice.”

Margot Drummonds, Social Worker

Image for article titled ‘America First’ Republicans Explain Why They Support Israel’s Military

“I think it’s good for us to diversify our military budget portfolio.”

Janice McGeachin, Lieutenant Governor Of Idaho

Image for article titled ‘America First’ Republicans Explain Why They Support Israel’s Military

“Israel starts with I. Idaho, where I live, starts with I. Hell, I starts with I. That’s what it’s all about—get the picture?”

Barry Kelly, Retired

Image for article titled ‘America First’ Republicans Explain Why They Support Israel’s Military

“Jews are Christian.”

Sue Brinkley, Social Worker

Image for article titled ‘America First’ Republicans Explain Why They Support Israel’s Military

“I thought Israel was a branch of the military, like the Air Force or the Marines.”

Taylor Farley, Customer Service Rep

Image for article titled ‘America First’ Republicans Explain Why They Support Israel’s Military

“Funding Israel helps us avoid spending money on Americans. Why would an ‘America First’ supporter want money to be spent on Americans?”

