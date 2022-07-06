Rising rents, soaring home prices, and increasing homelessness have created a full-blown crisis in American housing, one with no easy solution. The Onion looks at the key facts and figures that demonstrate the scope of America’s housing crisis.



1,000: Credit score now required for first-time homebuyer to qualify for mortgage



8 million: Landlords who wish they could help but their hands are tied



$1750: For a fucking studio? Are you kidding us?



1: Listings left on Zillow map when set to actual price range



64%: Americans who would buy home in middle of train tracks if price was right



$408,100: Median sale price for single-family bounce house



0414*: Bathroom code at the Starbucks on Chestnut



15%: Amount average rent has increased since this morning



0: Days in school that covered how a mortgage works

2: Months before median tent price starts soaring

