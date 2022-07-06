Rising rents, soaring home prices, and increasing homelessness have created a full-blown crisis in American housing, one with no easy solution. The Onion looks at the key facts and figures that demonstrate the scope of America’s housing crisis.
1,000: Credit score now required for first-time homebuyer to qualify for mortgage
8 million: Landlords who wish they could help but their hands are tied
$1750: For a fucking studio? Are you kidding us?
1: Listings left on Zillow map when set to actual price range
64%: Americans who would buy home in middle of train tracks if price was right
$408,100: Median sale price for single-family bounce house
0414*: Bathroom code at the Starbucks on Chestnut
15%: Amount average rent has increased since this morning
0: Days in school that covered how a mortgage works
2: Months before median tent price starts soaring