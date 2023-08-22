America’s Richest Account For 40% Of U.S. Climate Emissions

A new study has found that the wealthiest 10% of Americans are responsible for almost half of planet-heating pollution in the United States, in part because of the fossil fuels generated by companies they invest in. What do you think?
“Will poor Americans ever contribute their fair share?”
Benjamin Doyle • Systems Analyst
“It’s their country, they can do whatever they want to it.”
Mary Levie • Prison Greeter
“Destroying the planet is a key part of a balanced portfolio.”
Colin Santucci • Chief Consultant