American Voices

America Surpasses 1 Million Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

Vol 56 Issue 17Opinion

America now has more than one million documented coronavirus cases, though health experts agree the real number is probably substantially higher as only 5.6 million people have been tested for the disease. What do you think?

“A million’s a great start, but let’s not get complacent.”

Ingrid Knudsen, Fish Descaler

“I’m doing my part to keep those numbers down by not getting tested.”

Eric Wilson, Folding Chair Expert

“I’d love to hear more, but I’ve got a hair appointment to get to.”

Paul Van Cleave, Fan Blade Sharpener

