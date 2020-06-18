America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

American Airlines Suspends Alcohol Service For Economy Class

Vol 56 Issue 24Opinion

American Airlines announced this week that due to coronavirus fears they will no longer sell alcohol on flights in an effort to reduce the amount of time passengers spend with their masks off, but that the ban does not apply to people in first class. What do you think?

“I’m not sure why the rowdy underclass was permitted alcohol to begin with.”

Russell Domnitz • Dream Interpreter

“But it’s the poor who need alcohol the most.”

Debbie PfefferCoal Fire Operator

“Guess it’s back to drinking and driving.”

Samuel WittCork Specialist

