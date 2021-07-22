America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

American Medical Debt Bigger Than Previously Known

New research published in The Journal of the American Medical Association found that Americans owe nearly twice as much medical debt as was previously thought, totaling $140 billion last year. What do you think?

“I wouldn’t have even gone to the doctor if I’d realized I could have just died for free.”

Nick Bland, Zipper Repairman

“I guess I couldn’t resist having all my cancer treated.”

James Braski, Font Consultant

“Good luck getting paid. Half those bums are probably dead by now.”

Yasmine Vargas, Wheat Bundler

