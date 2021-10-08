NEW ROCHELLE, NY—As the nation’s attitudes toward its own history continue to change, a new study published Friday revealed American support for Indigenous Peoples’ Day significantly increases when it is made clear that it would still be a three-day weekend. “As long as I can still stay up late on Sunday and grill on Monday, I don’t really care whose day it is,” said local man Roman Benjamin, echoing 61% of Americans whose support for replacing Columbus Day with a day that would commemorate Native American peoples and cultures rose upon confirmation that the second Monday in October would be a day off work either way. “I wasn’t sure about this whole thing with not having Columbus Day anymore and instead having one for Native Americans, but as soon as I realized I wouldn’t have to go to some museum or watch some ritual parade or anything like that, I support them doing whatever they want. Ultimately, Columbus Day is about upholding values I care about, like not having to go to work, or my kids not having to go to school, and those are the kinds of traditions that I want to preserve. Plus, it’s one more day a year that I don’t have to think more about Italians.” A related report found that the majority of Americans would be fine adding a holiday celebrating the Nazis or ISIS as long as it got them an additional Monday off.

