An American tourist has been taken into custody after officials say he damaged two ancient Roman sculptures at the Vatican, with authorities saying the man grew angry when he was not allowed to see the pope. What do you think?
“The perfect crime.”
Florence Wu, Reading Aide
“He has to use the sign-up sheet outside St. Peter’s like everyone else.”
Eduardo White, Scale Operator
“Well, they shouldn’t feature the pope so prominently in the brochure if they don’t want to disappoint people.”
Fabian Bernard, Mud Logger