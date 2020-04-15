Americans Begin Receiving Stimulus Checks

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced that 80 million Americans will receive a direct deposit for up to $1,200 this week as part of the government’s economic relief package, with early reports indicating the funds are being used on food, gas, rent, and other necessities. What do you think?

“Twelve hundred dollars? Wow. That’s like, a million dollars!” Justin Hochberg • Lamp Repairman

“I’m fine with it this one time, but we shouldn’t get in the habit of expecting the government to address people’s urgent needs.” Maggie Sanditz • Town Crier

“Just 8 to 10 more pandemics and I’ll be stinking rich.” Garth Marsteller • Repo Assistant