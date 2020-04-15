America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Americans Begin Receiving Stimulus Checks

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 15
Vol 56 Issue 15Opinion

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced that 80 million Americans will receive a direct deposit for up to $1,200 this week as part of the government’s economic relief package, with early reports indicating the funds are being used on food, gas, rent, and other necessities. What do you think?

“Twelve hundred dollars? Wow. That’s like, a million dollars!”

Justin Hochberg • Lamp Repairman

Advertisement

“I’m fine with it this one time, but we shouldn’t get in the habit of expecting the government to address people’s urgent needs.”

Maggie Sanditz • Town Crier

“Just 8 to 10 more pandemics and I’ll be stinking rich.”

Garth Marsteller • Repo Assistant

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Trump Blasts Dr. Fauci Over Repeated Negative Remarks About Coronavirus

NASCAR Driver Suspended Indefinitely For Racial Slur During Livestream

9 Inconsistencies In The Mysterious Disappearance Of The Countess Wellington

Fears Over Food Supply Grows After Nation’s Naughty Little Boys Sneak Into Reserve Stockpiles And Eat All The Sweets