An American family caused panic at an Israeli airport when they tried to bring an unexploded artillery shell they had found in the Golan Heights back to the states as a souvenir. What do you think?
“Removing unexploded artillery from its natural habitat is never okay.”
Amadou Dickerson, Systems Analyst
“Total overreaction. It’s not like it was six ounces of shampoo.”
Veronica Collins, Carousel Operator
“I don’t see why this is an issue. Their tax dollars paid for it.”
Steven Diallo, Substitute Nurse