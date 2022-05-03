An American family caused panic at an Israeli airport when they tried to bring an unexploded artillery shell they had found in the Golan Heights back to the states as a souvenir. What do you think?

“Removing unexploded artil lery from its natural habitat is never okay.” Amadou Dickerson, Systems Analyst

“Total overreaction. It’s not like it was six ounces of shampoo.” Veronica Collins, Carousel Operator