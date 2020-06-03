Americans Buying More Frozen Foods During Pandemic

Sales of frozen food items are up 40.2% and freezer sales skyrocketed 195% compared to this time a year ago as coronavirus keeps restaurants closed and Americans homebound. What do you think?

“I ran a Hungry Man household before the pandemic, and it’ll be a Hungry Ma n household after the pandemic.” Dean Blanchard • Hair Donor

“It was only a matter of time before Americans started indulging in unhealthy eating habits.” Elizabeth Kartman • Black Market Pharmacist

“It’s always better to have way too many chicken pot pies than not enough.” Rick Henley • Systems Analyst