Americans Buying More Frozen Foods During Pandemic

Sales of frozen food items are up 40.2% and freezer sales skyrocketed 195% compared to this time a year ago as coronavirus keeps restaurants closed and Americans homebound. What do you think?
“I ran a Hungry Man household before the pandemic, and it’ll be a Hungry Man household after the pandemic.”
Dean Blanchard • Hair Donor
“It was only a matter of time before Americans started indulging in unhealthy eating habits.”
Elizabeth Kartman • Black Market Pharmacist
“It’s always better to have way too many chicken pot pies than not enough.”
Rick Henley • Systems Analyst