American Voices

Americans Buying More Frozen Foods During Pandemic

Vol 56 Issue 22Opinion

Sales of frozen food items are up 40.2% and freezer sales skyrocketed 195% compared to this time a year ago as coronavirus keeps restaurants closed and Americans homebound. What do you think?

“I ran a Hungry Man household before the pandemic, and it’ll be a Hungry Man household after the pandemic.”

Dean Blanchard • Hair Donor

“It was only a matter of time before Americans started indulging in unhealthy eating habits.”

Elizabeth KartmanBlack Market Pharmacist

“It’s always better to have way too many chicken pot pies than not enough.”

Rick Henley • Systems Analyst

