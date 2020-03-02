America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Americans Conned Out Of $201 Million In Online Romance Scams In 2019

SEE MORE: Opinion
OpinionVol 56 Issue 09

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Americans were scammed out of $201 million in online dating schemes last year, a 40% increase from 2018, with the average victim losing $2,600 and victims over 70 losing closer to $10,000. What do you think?

“Yeah, but that stat doesn’t account for the times the scammers accidentally fall in love with their victims.”

Curt Nieves • Elbow Patch Tailor

“In a way, isn’t true love the biggest scam of all?”

Luanne Craddock • Motivational Lawyer

Advertisement

“Easiest $200 million I’ve ever made.”

Truman Osteen • Unemployed

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

The Life And Works Of Dr. Seuss

Weighted Blanket Sure To Succeed Where CBD, Salt Lamp, Oil Diffuser, Acupressure Mat, Bath Bombs, And White Noise Machine Failed

Damning New Footage Shows Sanders In 1980s Arguing Madonna Could Never Make Transition From Music To Film

Shelling From Royal Caribbean’s M.S. ‘Allure’ Sinks Carnival Cruise Vessel That Crossed Into Disputed Waters