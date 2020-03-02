Americans Conned Out Of $201 Million In Online Romance Scams In 2019

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Americans were scammed out of $201 million in online dating schemes last year, a 40% increase from 2018, with the average victim losing $2,600 and victims over 70 losing closer to $10,000. What do you think?

“Yeah, but that stat doesn’t account for the times the scammers accidentally fall in love with their victims.” Curt Nieves • Elbow Patch Tailor

“In a way, isn’t true love the biggest scam of all?” Luanne Craddock • Motivational Lawyer

