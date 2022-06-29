With Joe Biden up for reelection in November, many are concerned about the president’s physical and mental fitness to serve another term. The Onion asked Americans if Biden should run again, and this is what they said.
Patricia Foxman (Photographer)
“He should. It’s in the American spirit to work until you die.”
Jeffery Thomas (Georgia Poll Worker)
“Might as well. We still have so many leftover fake ballots from 2020.”
Carla Witte (HR Coordinator)
“I guess that’s ultimately up to his caregiver.”
Samuel Alito (Supreme Court Justice)
“It honestly doesn’t matter any more. We’ll take it from here.”
Kamala Harris (Vice President)
“No.”
Zach Boddens (Piano Tuner)
“He might as well, since he’s already in the voting system or whatever.”
Danny Kline (Receptionist)
“There’s another election? Don’t these things ever stop?”
Susan Clark (Cashier)
“Besides his first term, I can’t think of a single reason why Biden shouldn’t run again.”
Hannah Enegren (Teacher)
“Only if he’s truly committed to no longer aging.”
Kathy Hann (Student)
“I hope so. When he runs, it’s the only time he promises to do anything.”
Joe Biden (President of the United States)
“I don’t think so. I’m the same age as Biden, and my mind just isn’t what it used to be.”
Ron DeSantis (Governor)
“Yes, please!”
Dante Geiger (Economist)
“He should try to stay in the White House, because moving is a real pain in the ass.”
Dwayne Fitzpatrick (Restaurant Owner)
“I mean, what are we even doing here if we’re not going for the oldest world leader record? We’re coming for you, Cameroonian president Paul Biya!”
Henry Matthews (Teacher)
“Only if he promises right now to step down for health reasons in 2025.”
Sam Caretti (White House Chef)
“It does make my job easier when everything has to be mashed.”
Penny Salazar (Shop Owner)
“Obviously, when things are going great, you really want to keep that momentum going.”
Paul Lesser (Mechanic)
“It’s time he steps aside and makes room for rising Democratic stars like Dianne Feinstein, Chuck Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi.”
Allison Winchester (Vice Principal)
“I want a more mature, experienced candidate. Someone who’s 150 years old.”
Jessie Grossman (Concierge)
“Well, he does have that incumbent advantage of being battered nonstop in the media.”
Kevin O’Connor (Presidential Physician)
“I’m technically not allowed to say this, but he isn’t even fit to be in office now.”
Ricky Anderson (Lobbyist)
“Hopefully, legislative maps have been gerrymandered enough to make whoever is running for president not matter.”
Jeremy Weaver (Real Estate Agent)
“Sure! Why not? I’m not gonna vote either way.”