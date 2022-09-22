Political nonprofits spent more than $2.4 billion in undisclosed cash during the 2020 election cycle, and this week, a bill that would require them to begin disclosing their donors is expected to fail in the Senate. The Onion asked Americans to explain why they support dark money.
Ben Marsh (Financial Manager)
Ben Marsh (Financial Manager)
“Money is an imaginary concept assigned arbitrary value by humans. Like consent.”
Monica Carter (Baker)
Monica Carter (Baker)
“My business relies on the large number of cakes people buy, hollow out, stuff with cash, and have delivered to politicians.”
Ted Cruz (U.S. Senator)
Ted Cruz (U.S. Senator)
“No one should be forced to have their name publicly affiliated with me.”
Daniel Larrick (Stock Photo Model)
Daniel Larrick (Stock Photo Model)
“As a smiling black man crossing his arms in front of an American flag, I have an incredible amount to gain from the millions spent on midterm campaign ads.”
Matt Gaetz (U.S. Representative)
Matt Gaetz (U.S. Representative)
“Dark Money built Epstein’s island, so it can’t be all bad.”
Gretchen Lake (Teacher)
Gretchen Lake (Teacher)
“I just feel better knowing my $10 donations are meaningless.”
Hillary Clinton (Content Creator)
Hillary Clinton (Content Creator)
“It’s the only payment system that really keeps people quiet. Well, that and Mr. Knife here.”
Peter Thiel (Tech Entrepreneur)
Peter Thiel (Tech Entrepreneur)
“I literally cannot speak if I am not actively giving someone money while I do so. My throat closes up and I start wheezing and I can’t breathe until I fish out a few hundreds from my pocket and fork it over. It’s fucking torture.”
Jerome Powell (Federal Reserve Chair)
Jerome Powell (Federal Reserve Chair)
“Honestly, dark money in politics helps out the little guy. If we stop letting the wealthy launder their money through political donation tax write-offs, they’re just going to hide their money in things like real estate, and the rest of you are going to be really fucking homeless.”
David Koch (Former Koch Industries Executive)
David Koch (Former Koch Industries Executive)
“Dark Money is what’s keeping me alive in my underground bunker until the day comes when I may walk the earth again.”
Andre Huber (Project Manager)
Andre Huber (Project Manager)
“There’s a certain thrill I get from not knowing who’s influencing our elections. It’s sexy.”
Gavin Newsom (California Governor)
Gavin Newsom (California Governor)
“What do you mean my campaign money was dark? I thought the way all campaign donations worked was that you received a mysterious phone call at 2 a.m. and a man with a low voice on the other end says, ‘You know what you need to do,’ and then hangs up.”
Travis Barr (Sales Manager)
Travis Barr (Sales Manager)
“Some billionaires are shy.”
Amy Klobuchar (U.S. Senator)
Amy Klobuchar (U.S. Senator)
“It’s fun to throw a little question mark in the portfolio once in a while.”
Gerardo Felix (Chef)
Gerardo Felix (Chef)
“It’s time we ended the stigma against shadowy figures.”
Kyrsten Sinema (U.S. Senator)
Kyrsten Sinema (U.S. Senator)
“Please lower your voice. There are some very powerful people who will be very mad at me for even talking to you.”
Jamie Dimon (CEO, JPMorgan Chase)
Jamie Dimon (CEO, JPMorgan Chase)
“It’s about staying active and making your voice heard. It’s like I tell my friends: Every little untraceable $50 million donation counts.”
Bernie Sanders (U.S. Senator)
Bernie Sanders (U.S. Senator)
“Otherwise I might have become president, which frankly sounds like a huge headache for me personally.”
Becca Harris (Attorney)
Becca Harris (Attorney)
“Dark money is unethical, unjustifiable, and anti-democratic, but it would be disrespectful to Antonin Scalia’s legacy to oppose it. The man just died six years ago.
Janet Shultz (Lobbyist)
Janet Shultz (Lobbyist)
“Money. You just said it in the question.”
Lorena Gamble (Dental Hygienist)
Lorena Gamble (Dental Hygienist)
“It’s been a tradition ever since George Washington was elected with campaign funds from Saudi oil magnates back in the 1700s.”