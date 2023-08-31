Americans Explain Why Mitch McConnell Should Step Down

Opinion

Americans Explain Why Mitch McConnell Should Step Down

Image for article titled Americans Explain Why Mitch McConnell Should Step Down

After a second incident in which the Kentucky senator froze up during a press conference, The Onion asked Americans to explain why Mitch McConnell should step down, and this is what they said.

Dana Boone, Radiologist

Image for article titled Americans Explain Why Mitch McConnell Should Step Down

“You really shouldn’t be exposed to sunlight if you’re 85% goo or more.”

Harrison Newburn, Dermatologist

Image for article titled Americans Explain Why Mitch McConnell Should Step Down

“It’s time his family members stepped in and placed him in a lobbying firm.”

Jerry Vito, Butcher

Image for article titled Americans Explain Why Mitch McConnell Should Step Down

“He’s already at that meat-falling-off-the-bone stage.”

Alice Schenk, Doctor

Image for article titled Americans Explain Why Mitch McConnell Should Step Down

“As a physician specializing in geriatric medicine, I can say it is clear from the video that he is old as shit.”

Derek Chambers, Bird Enthusiast

Image for article titled Americans Explain Why Mitch McConnell Should Step Down

“We need lawmakers who approach policy with a fresher, more youthful view of white supremacy.”

Parker Olmstead, Pet Sitter

Image for article titled Americans Explain Why Mitch McConnell Should Step Down

“I’m delusional enough to think we can get a Democrat elected in his place.”

Bailey Vance, Aesthetician

Image for article titled Americans Explain Why Mitch McConnell Should Step Down

“I think we can all agree there should be term limits for politicians we don’t like.”

Benjamin Lawrence, Judge

Image for article titled Americans Explain Why Mitch McConnell Should Step Down

“I’m really into the idea of retirement being the beginning of something amazing! Mitch still has 40 or 50 years to devote to becoming an amazing figure skater or watercolor artist.”

Lana Cleek, Sales Manager

Image for article titled Americans Explain Why Mitch McConnell Should Step Down

“I think we should set the age limit for any politician at 12.”

Marisol Lopez, Realtor

Image for article titled Americans Explain Why Mitch McConnell Should Step Down

“We specifically set up our society to guarantee that our nation’s elderly would wither away into nothingness out of sight of the rest of us.”

Mitch McConnell, U.S. Senator

Image for article titled Americans Explain Why Mitch McConnell Should Step Down

“…”

Roberta Hill, Mechanical Engineer

Image for article titled Americans Explain Why Mitch McConnell Should Step Down

“His mental infirmities are slightly weirder and more difficult to get my head around than those of our other major political leaders.”

Katherine Avila, Graphic Designer

Image for article titled Americans Explain Why Mitch McConnell Should Step Down

“I know if that were my elderly father up there, I’d want him beheaded for the evil he’s inflicted upon America.”

Ignacio Wilson, IT Developer

Image for article titled Americans Explain Why Mitch McConnell Should Step Down

“The daily work of stigmatizing trans kids and forcing women to give birth takes incredible concentration, and I just think Mitch is getting too old to do that.”

Joe Cousins, Bond Trader

Image for article titled Americans Explain Why Mitch McConnell Should Step Down

“I’d like to be able to look at my senator without vomiting.”

Elaine Hampton, Pharmacist

Image for article titled Americans Explain Why Mitch McConnell Should Step Down

“I’m sure he’s still got a lot of slurs left to say on his bucket list.”

Elaine Chao, Wife

Image for article titled Americans Explain Why Mitch McConnell Should Step Down

“I require pleasuring at home.”

George Eng, Phlebotomist

Image for article titled Americans Explain Why Mitch McConnell Should Step Down

“We the living cannot allow ourselves to be ruled by the dead.”

Patricia Farnsworth, Maître D’

Image for article titled Americans Explain Why Mitch McConnell Should Step Down

“He deserves some time to relax before spending eternity in hell.”

You’ve Made It This Far...

