With the midterms fast approaching, many voters have said they are planning to sit out the November elections. The Onion asked Americans why they are not voting, and this is what they said.
Jeffery Holt (Blogger)
“That’s exactly what the government wants me to do.”
Jackie McBride (Pilot)
“I remain loyal to the throne.”
Mitch McConnell (Kentucky Senator)
“We’ve gerrymandered the state enough to never have to worry about losing.”
Ted Cruz (Texas Senator)
“If voting worked, would I be in office?”
Ursula McMillan (Bus Driver)
“What kind of a loser runs for Congress? Not someone I can support.”
Henrietta Flood (Seamstress)
“If you reward them with a vote now, they’ll just want another vote two years from now, and then another and another.”
Shane McClanahan (Major League Baseball Player)
“Coach says it’s bad for my pitching arm.”
Harriet Benoit (Retired)
“Every Election Day, I drive to where the polling place is supposed to be, but I get there and it’s just the middle school.”
Adam Kenny (X-Ray Technician)
“I only vote for the big ones, baby: president, king Of England, and space commander.”
Hanna Sanders (UI/UX Designer)
“I’m more of a casual democracy fan. I don’t really want to get that deep into it.”
Michael Howard (Doctor)
“I never learned how, and now I’m too embarrassed to ask.”
Zaynab Khan (Nail Technician)
“The governor of Georgia put a chair in front of my door to prevent me from leaving.”
Jim Rhodes (Forester)
“I guess I’m fine leaving the midterms to the insane hardcore zealots.”
Wendell Park (Jeweler)
“Don’t they still have my vote from last time?”
Fran Tucker (Piano Tuner)
“Would rather roll it over and vote for president twice.”
Keisha Washington (EMT)
“My state legislators have made it clear they do not want me to vote, and what can I say, I’m a people pleaser.”
Cassandra Aguilar (Retail Worker)
“The American electoral system is designed to disenfranchise low-income people like me who have jobs, limited childcare, and travel issues that conflict with rigid voting requirements, plus I don’t want to.”
Barack Obama (Former President)
“What have those D.C. assholes ever done for me?”
Herschel Walker (Georgia Senate Candidate)
“How am I supposed to pick? Both candidates are so good!”
Jessica Greene (Waitress)
“Sadly, I don’t feel a romantic spark with any of the candidates.”
Spencer Mullins (Taxidermist)
“I haven’t seen enough political ads to be brainwashed one way or the other.”
Dalton Callahan (Automotive Technician)
“Notice President Trump’s name isn’t on the ballot? Pretty telling.”
Abby Gomez (Interior Designer)
“You can’t expect us to vote every two years like we have nothing else going on in our lives.”
Edward Singh (Marketing Manager)
“People should just be grateful someone like me isn’t more civically engaged.”
Phyllis Muir (Mail Carrier)
“Frankly, none of the candidates are racist enough.”
Mark McGee (Accountant)
“The ‘I voted’ stickers were better two years ago.”
Brian Cervino (Salesman)
“I tried voting once and didn’t get everything I ever wanted.”
Lauren Dowske (Postal Worker)
“Women aren’t allowed to vote in the midterms.”
Bryan Hendricks (Engineer)
“I voted twice in the last election, so it’s only right that I sit this one out.”
Dan Rodriguez (Welder)
“Frankly, I’m perfectly content getting fucked over by either party.”