“I think we’re rushing in before we even really know what electricity is.”
Irina Mooney (Seamstress)
Ellie Slater (Interior Designer)
“My gas car can go forward and reverse. Can electric cars do that?”
Hank Garcia (Lawyer)
“It’d be disrespectful to the troops not to use the gas they died for.”
Mateo Alves (Personal Trainer)
“Gas has more protein.”
Chantelle Miller (Anesthesiologist)
“The power strip I use for charging devices is already too crowded.”
Emmett Hatfield (Hot Dog Vendor)
“It’s in the Constitution.”
Greg Abbot (Governor, Texas)
“I’m not entirely sure Texas’ electricity will be around much longer.”
Mike Torre (Gaffer)
“Torque. There’s either not enough or way too much. I forget.”
Sean Stevens (Military Contractor)
“We need a purpose to invade these Middle Eastern countries.”
Jillian Grunenburg (Librarian)
“I’m waiting to skip electric and go straight to nuclear.”
Gary Tovar (Realtor)
“I’m not really sure why, but I regard it as an existential threat to my entire way of life.”
Michael Wirth (CEO, Chevron)
“What’s not to love about gas? Everybody loves gas! I’m actually married to gas and have six beautiful gas children! Buy more gas!”
James Vera (Small-Business Owner)
“I’m not sure electric cars will blow up as cool in movies.”
Gus Tanner (HR manager)
“Talking about gas prices with people makes me feel like I’m a part of something.”
Nuncio Quintero (Pediatric Nurse)
“I can’t kill myself by running an electric car in my garage.”
Harris Silva (Cobbler)
“Elec-tri-ci-ty? Sounds like a bunch of mumbo jumbo to me.”
Susan Park (Accountant)
“My job is 40 miles away and I don’t own an extension cord that long.”
Darren Addams (Carpenter)
“The toxic waste from the batteries is nice, but electric cars have a long way to go before they’ll match the destructive power of gas vehicles.”
Nathan Thrall (Welder)
“They aren’t reliable, like OPEC and the Saudi royal family.”
Darren Hammond (Store Clerk)
“You can’t huff electricity.”
Luke Caden (Teacher)
“Here in New Jersey, they won’t let you plug in your own car.”
Lawrence Garrison (Silversmith)
“Gas cars just fuck better.”
Mitch Gilly (Foreman)
“If I have to use my car to go about my awful life every day, I can at least take the rest of the planet down with me.”
Jim Patron (Geologist)
“I have an alliance with the Saudis.”
Henry Dalton (Cook)
“I have been complaining about high gas prices for the past 35 years and wouldn’t really know what to do with myself if I stopped.”
Hassan Khan (Accountant)
“I’m worried we’ll deplete the Earth’s finite supply of electricity.”
