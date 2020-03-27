America's Finest News Source.
Subscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Americans Look For Ways To Help During Coronavirus Pandemic

SEE MORE: Opinion
OpinionVol 56 Issue 12

Though shelter-in-place orders are keeping many homebound, Americans are finding ways to help those in need by giving blood, donating to food banks, and pledging money to nonprofits that provide financial assistance to people who have lost their jobs. What do you think?

“I’m waiting to donate until shit really hits the fan, so I can get the best bang for my buck”

Chip Richardson • Key Fob Collector

“Let’s leave the helping to the professionals.”

Meg Rubin • Assistant Personal Assistant

Advertisement

“Thankfully, I haven’t gotten bored enough yet to take such desperate measures.”

Craig Alston • Vein Locator

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Department Of Interior Announces Birds Will Continue Going About Regular Bird Activities During Pandemic

U.S. Economy Grinds To Halt As Nation Realizes Money Just A Symbolic, Mutually Shared Illusion

Nation Close To Getting Videoconferencing Software To Work

Global Pandemic That Has Killed Thousands Giving Woman Just The Push She Needed To Organize Tupperware Cabinet