Americans Look For Ways To Help During Coronavirus Pandemic

Though shelter-in-place orders are keeping many homebound, Americans are finding ways to help those in need by giving blood, donating to food banks, and pledging money to nonprofits that provide financial assistance to people who have lost their jobs. What do you think?

“I’m waiting to donate until shit really hits the fan, so I can get the best bang for my buck” Chip Richardson • Key Fob Collector

“Let’s leave the helping to the professionals.” Meg Rubin • Assistant Personal Assistant

