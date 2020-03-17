Americans Mark St. Patrick’s Day

Today is St. Patrick’s Day, though many Americans will not celebrate with the usual parades, bar crawls and get-togethers as nonessential business grinds to a halt in an effort to curb the transmission of Covid-19. How are you celebrating?

“Gonna charge myself $15 to drink a Guinness.” Bo Schilling • Rock Granulator

“I’m not letting coronavirus disrupt my yearly social media tradition of telling everybody that St. Patrick’s Day isn’t really celebrated in Ireland.” Lily Damron • Parade Organizer

Advertisement