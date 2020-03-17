America's Finest News Source.
Americans Mark St. Patrick’s Day

OpinionVol 56 Issue 11

Today is St. Patrick’s Day, though many Americans will not celebrate with the usual parades, bar crawls and get-togethers as nonessential business grinds to a halt in an effort to curb the transmission of Covid-19. How are you celebrating?

“Gonna charge myself $15 to drink a Guinness.”

Bo Schilling • Rock Granulator

“I’m not letting coronavirus disrupt my yearly social media tradition of telling everybody that St. Patrick’s Day isn’t really celebrated in Ireland.”

Lily Damron • Parade Organizer

“Sheltering in place, and getting absolutely hammered with my immediate family and pets.”

Mac Saxon • Unemployed

